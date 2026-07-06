Sooryavanshi was always meant to debut, India building for next T20 World Cup: Sitanshu Kotak

Nottingham, July 6 (IANS) India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has insisted that teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was always part of the team's plans and did not require any special preparation before becoming India's youngest international cricketer, while stressing that the management's larger focus remains on building a squad capable of defending the T20 World Cup in two years.

Speaking on the night before the third T20I against England in Nottingham, Kotak mentioned that the 15-year-old opener, who made his debut in the second T20I at 15 years and 99 days, was selected for his fearless style of play.

"He was set to debut from the moment he joined the team; it’s not like he was only ready for his debut in the last match," Kotak told reporters. "For us, it was all about his game, his instincts, and how he plays. The way he has played to get here, he should keep playing that way.

"I don’t think there were any specific instructions given to him on what to do," he added.

Kotak acknowledged that the Indian team is undergoing a transition under new captain Shreyas Iyer while also managing the absence of key all-rounder Hardik Pandya. However, he emphasised that the long-term goal remains the same.

"Our aim is to improve in all three areas: batting, bowling, and fielding. Since we won the last World Cup, we plan for the next one in two years. We want to reach the next level because all other teams will also work to get better.

"In the last two years, we haven’t lost a single series. We won the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup T20. But after losing two matches, many people have said we are losing now," Kotak said.

"That’s just the nature of the game. Sometimes, during a transition, when the captain changes, Hardik is absent, and you try to introduce three or four young players, things can happen. The Indian team's efforts remain unchanged.

"Everyone has their limits, but we always try to improve in batting, bowling, and fielding. If we aim to win the next World Cup, we need to be better than we were last time," he added.

Kotak also emphasised the need to develop fast-bowling all-rounders, noting their crucial role in modern T20 cricket.

"In T20, fast-bowling all-rounders are very important, especially if you consider one as the sixth bowler," Kotak said. "Fast-bowling all-rounders play a significant role. If you need a sixth bowler, a fast-bowling all-rounder is key."

Talking about young players like Suryansh Shedge and the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kotak said that exposure to international play is crucial for India’s strategy.

"In this team, we have Suryansh, who performed well in the IPL. Not every one of the 15 players will get to play, but being with the team helps them adjust to the environment. There’s plenty of cricket, both domestic and IPL, coming up.

"Even in this squad, Suryansh has done well in the IPL, which is why we included him. If these young players get a chance to play, being with the team will help them adapt."

While acknowledging Hardik Pandya's significant contribution to the team, Kotak said that India is preparing the next generation ahead of the upcoming ICC tournaments.

"Hardik’s performance and experience are invaluable, and to match that, Nitish, who is currently injured, is gaining experience. Suryansh has just joined the team.

"Hardik's performance, quality, and experience set a high standard, which is why Nitish is gaining experience. This boy, Suryansh, has just begun on the team.

"But if you look at the process, BCCI, the selectors, and the team management are always preparing for the next event, even if it’s two years away," he added.

"India, BCCI, selectors, and team management always aim to be ready for upcoming events, even if they are two years off."

Looking ahead to Tuesday's third T20I at Trent Bridge, Kotak expected a match filled with runs but noted that much relies on the pitch condition. "From the data we have, this match could be high-scoring. I haven’t seen the pitch yet. But I expect it to be a high-scoring game based on the dimensions, though it ultimately depends on the surface."

--IANS

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