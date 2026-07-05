Sooryavanshi is going to win a lot of hearts, sky is the limit: Parthiv Patel

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel believes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has all the ingredients to enjoy a long and successful international career after the teenager made a historic debut for India in the second T20I against England in Manchester.

While the 15-year-old scored 14 runs on debut, Parthiv said the occasion was far bigger than the numbers on the scoreboard and backed the youngster to justify the enormous expectations surrounding him. He described Sooryavanshi's maiden international appearance as a landmark moment, not only because of his age but also as the youngest player to represent India in international cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

"The whole cricketing world was waiting for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut. He got his chance here in Manchester against England at the age of 15, becoming the youngest player ever to debut for India, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. This is a huge moment,” Parthiv told JioStar.

Reflecting on the emotions associated with an international debut, Patel said every cricketer dreams of wearing the India jersey and believes Sooryavanshi will cherish the experience despite a modest return with the bat.

“As a player, you dream of representing your country. And when it happens, it is a surreal feeling. Talking about his knock, he played some good shots and missed a few too, but that's fine. I'm not worried about the 14 runs he managed to score,” he added.

The former wicketkeeper also pointed to one particular stroke during the innings as evidence of the teenager's immense promise, saying the left-hander had already offered a glimpse of the talent that has generated widespread excitement.

Patel expects the youngster to grow into one of India's brightest stars in the years ahead, insisting Sooryavanshi has both the ability and temperament to thrive on the biggest stage.

"We all saw that flick shot off Jofra Archer; we know what he is capable of. The sky is the limit for him. He is going to score a lot of runs and win a lot of hearts. It's rare to see a player carry so many expectations, but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done exactly that,” he concluded.

--IANS

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