Soori's next film goes on floors with a grand pooja ceremony

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Work on the next film of actor Soori, who is now riding high on the success of his blockbuster film 'Mandaadi', began with a grand pooja ceremony here in the city.

The film, which is to be directed by Ravikumar best known for having directed superhit Tamil films like 'Indru Netru Naalai' and 'Ayalaan', will be the seventh film to feature Soori as the lead actor.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which is being tentatively referred to as 'Soori7', is being produced by well known production house Mythri Movie Makers, headed by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar and will feature Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead.

Sources present on the occasion said that the film formally went on floors with actor Sivakarthikeyan clapping the board for the first shot of the film and ‘Mandaadi’ Producer RS Infotainment Elred Kumar switching on the camera.

The other prominent guests present on the occasion included director Mathi Maran, Lyca Productions’ Tamil Kumaran, director Keerthiswaran, Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom Films, directors A.R.K. Saravanan, Nalan Kumarasamy, Mithran, Vetri Maaran and Ramkumar, and producer Arun Vishwa.

Producer Naveen Yerneni, who flew to Chennai to attend the pooja ceremony despite his pre-release commitments for 'Ranabaali', expressed his enthusiasm for expanding the banner’s presence in Tamil cinema.

“Following the success and response to Good Bad Ugly, Dude, Modha Rathri and Irumudi in Tamil, I am even more excited about producing more films in the language. It was truly delightful to witness the brotherhood between Sivakarthikeyan and Soori. Seeing their bond and camaraderie on this occasion was equally heartwarming. I am overwhelmed by the warmth and brotherhood that Tamil cinema continues to showcase. I would also like to thank producer Eldred Kumar and all the celebrities who took the time to be here and make this occasion truly special. We are delighted to produce this film that has a lot of promising content for the Tamil audiences to enjoy theatrically,” he said.

Director Ravikumar, for his part, said, “I sincerely thank producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar for this wonderful opportunity. Soori’s growth as a lead actor has been phenomenal, and that places an even greater responsibility on my shoulders to present him in a way that does justice to his talent, stature and the expectations of his fans."

He went on to add,"I would also like to thank Sivakarthikeyan sir, producer Eldred Kumar sir, and all the distinguished guests, including Mathi Maran, Tamil Kumaran, Keerthiswaran, Bejoy Arputharaj, A.R.K. Saravanan, Nalan Kumarasamy, Mithran, Vetri Maaran, Arun Vishwa and Karan Aravind Kumar for gracing this occasion. We are beginning this project with great enthusiasm and look forward to bringing audiences a wonderful cinematic experience.”

Sources say that details about others in the cast and crew along with the film's title and shooting schedules will be revealed soon.

--IANS

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