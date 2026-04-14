Soori drops update on upcoming film 'Mandaadi'!

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Wishing all his fans and followers a happy Tamil New Year's Day, actor Soori, who plays the lead in director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's much-anticipated upcoming action entertainer 'Mandaadi', has now dropped an important update on the film.

The actor has now disclosed that his eagerly awaited film was now in the final stage of shooting.

Taking to his X timeline to greet the masses on the happy occasion of the Tamil New Year, Soori said, "Wishing everyone a Happy Tamil New Year — our grand sea-based action drama #Mandaadi is in its final stage of shooting. Exciting updates coming soon !!! #Mandaadi @ActorSuhas @elredkumar #vetrimaaran."

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as Soori has performed all the high risk stunts that were shot on sea for the film himself.

For the unaware, the film is expected to emerge as a significant milestone in Soori’s career as it stands as the biggest and most ambitious project he has undertaken to date.

The film presents him in a powerful, performance-driven role, backed by a strong narrative and an intense physical transformation. This project marks a defining phase in his journey, showcasing him in a scale and space not seen before.

Sources point out that one of the film’s major strengths lies in Soori’s extraordinary physical commitment.

The actor has personally performed all the high-risk action sequences set in the sea, without the use of body doubles.

Sources in the know had told IANS that for the extensive sailboat racing portions, Soori underwent rigorous training and hands-on preparation over several months, mastering the physical and technical demands of the sport. This dedication, they said, had added authenticity and emotional weight to the film, significantly enhancing its realism and cinematic impact.

'Mandaadi' is being positioned as a pan-Indian release, slated to hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi in the summer of 2026. With its universal theme, rooted emotions, and large-scale storytelling, the film aims to connect with audiences across regions and languages.

A major highlight of the film would be its sailboat racing sequences. These will form the core visual and emotional backbone of the narrative. Designed as a high-adrenaline cinematic experience, these sequences promise a never-before-seen spectacle for Indian audiences. The scale, intensity, and technical finesse of these portions are expected to work in favour of the film.

To realise this vision, the makers had collaborated with international action specialists and employed advanced filming technologies and global-standard sports camera equipment.

The action design has been helmed by renowned stunt choreographer Peter Hein, who worked on the project for nearly 60 days. The overall production, sources say, has been mounted on a substantial budget of approximately ₹75 crores.

The film boasts a strong technical team. Music for the film has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, whose score is expected to elevate both the emotional and dramatic layers of the narrative. Cinematography is being handled by S.R. Kathir, known for his realistic and visually striking frames. Production design is led by D.R.K. Kiran, while editing is managed by Pradeep E. Ragav to ensure a tight and engaging narrative flow. Action choreography is by Peter Hein, sound design by Prathap, and visual effects are being overseen by R. Harihara Suthan.

--IANS

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