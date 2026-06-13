Sonu Sood thanks Indian Railways for Vande Bharat, recalls his struggling days

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood recently took a ride on the Vande Bharat Express and shared how the experience brought back memories of his early struggling days.

The actor recalled a time when train journeys were far from comfortable, often traveling without reservation while pursuing his dream of becoming an actor in Mumbai. Praising the remarkable improvements in Indian Railways, Sonu said the journey reflected the country’s progress while also reminding him of how far he has come in his own life. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dabangg’ actor shared his video and wrote, “Thank you, Indian Railways, for upgrading the everyday journey and quality of life of millions of common Indians.”

In the clip, he could be heard saying, “We are travelling by Vande Bharat and all I can say is, it's a phenomenal growth in terms of railways and the kind of quality, the kind of food that's been served, the staff, the kind of love that they give. This train journey reminded me of my first journey. I studied in Nagpur and left for Mumbai to become an actor.”

“Maximum time reservation was not there. So, just like that, we used to get long folded computer papers, then at night, we used to sleep on the newspaper and pass the time. But today, after so many years, when we are travelling by train again, all I can say is that Indian railways have grown up leaps and bounds in terms of quality, it's amazing. I don't think we need to sleep on the newspaper near the toilet because, you know, it's very, very organised now. Just want to thank you for the great work that you've been doing. Keep doing such amazing work. All this is very important for the development of our country. All the best,” added Sonu.

A few days ago, Raveena Tandon skipped a flight and travelled on the Vande Bharat Express instead, praising the government’s “Make in India” initiative. She expressed pride in India’s modern railway infrastructure. She also tagged Railway Minister, the Ministry of Railways, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show her appreciation.

For the caption, Raveena wrote, “AALL IN A DAYS WORK!!!!! #hanumanjichalisa Mode on! Early mornings are lit! So proud of our #vandebharattrains And living the #makeinindia experience! Just fabulous ! @ashwini.vaishnaw ji @railminindia Shri @narendramodi ji.”

--IANS

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