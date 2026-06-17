Sonu Nigam shares 21-year-old throwback picture with Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart singer Sonu Nigam, on Wednesday morning, took a trip down memory lane.

The actor who seemed to have become nostalgic, shared a picture of himself posing with Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty in a picture that seemed to be 21 years old.

In the picture, both Shilpa and Sonu in their younger days, were seen dressed according to the fashion trend in that particular era and were seen smiling for the camera along with another friend in the frame.

The ace singer, since the past couple of weeks has been taking many trips down memory lane and has been sharing many of his old memories and songs.

On Friday, Sonu took to his social media account and shared glimpses from his time at Filmistan Studio, Goregaon, further connecting the post to the track “Main Duniya Teri Chhod Chala.”

Sharing a series of throwback photos, he wrote, “My beginning (3) | Main Duniya Teri Chhod Chala | Sept 1993 Filmistan Studio, Goregaon #throwback.”

Last week, Sonu Nigam had shared a video clip from his 1997 music video ‘Sapne Ki Baat Main Bataoon.’ The singer shared the song on his social media account, recalling about the early days of his journey in the entertainment industry. Sharing the post, Sonu wrote, "My beginning (2) | Sapne Ki Baat Main Bataun | Early 1997"#flashback (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Sonu Nigam started his professional journey in the entertainment industry in the early 1990s. His first playback song in a film was “O Aasmanwale” from Aaja Meri Jaan (1993).

The singer later gained wider popularity with songs like “Achha Sila Diya," “Sandese Aate Hai," and “Yeh Dil Deewana." His 1999 music album ‘Deewana’ played a significant role in boosting his popularity.

Over the last three-decades in the entertainment industry, Sonu Nigam has recorded more than 6,000 songs in over 32 languages. He was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2022.

–IANS

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