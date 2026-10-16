Sonu Nigam shares 19-year-old picture throwback pic with Asha Bhosle from 2007

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam has taken a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback picture from a live stage performance with legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

The picture dated May 2007, captures the two singers performing together, further offering a glimpse into their musical association that spanned decades.

In the picture, Sonu is seen dressed in a black T-shirt and light-coloured jeans, holding a microphone and appearing to enjoy the performance. Asha, dressed in a light-coloured saree, is seen singing alongside him with a microphone in her hand.

Sonu Nigam has always expressed his admiration and has considered her a guiding figure in his musical journey. The veteran singer has also extended warmth and encouragement to him during the early years of his career.

Sonu had previously shared an anecdote from their tour of the United States that year, when Asha was experiencing pain from a heel spur. Having seen his mother deal with a similar condition, Sonu offered to help ease her discomfort by massaging her feet. Asha remembered the gesture and would bring it up with him even years later.

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. Following her demise, Sonu paid an emotional tribute and wrote, “Curtain down on one of the greatest ever crooners of all time. The last standing warrior of the pioneering era of Indian film music has called it quits today and bid her final goodbye to us all. She lived a full life, destined for extreme vicissitudes and challenges leading to exceptional greatness. She touched the lives of billions over multiple decades through her music and effervescence. An artiste who inspired us all through her zeal for riyaz till the end of her life.”

“Asha Ji, I will always remember the journey I have had with you from 1994, when I first met and sang with you, through our last concert with each other in Dec 2024, till our last two duets together last year, with absolute joy and pride. All I can say is chale to gaye ho par, dil abhi bhara nahin. See you on the other side.”

Days later, Sonu also urged people to celebrate Asha’s life rather than grieve only over her passing.

“I am sad that she is gone, but I do not want to make it about sadness. She lived a very full life and worked until the very end. Is this a life to cry for?” he said.

The two singers collaborated on many songs, including ‘Koi Dil Na Kisi Se Lagaye’ from Sauda in 1995), ‘Tere Dil Ke Paas’ from Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999 and ‘Kambakth Ishq’ from Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya in 2001.

–IANS

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