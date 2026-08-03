Sonu Nigam says, he wanted to have girlfriends, affairs: ‘I was a romantic guy’

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Playback singer Sonu Nigam has shared that he was once a romantic guy but his ambition kept him on track to chase excellence.

Sonu is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and iconic voices of contemporary Indian music, and has mesmerized audiences for decades with thousands of hit songs across multiple languages and genres.

The singer recently appeared on trade expert Komal Nahta’s podcast ‘Game Changers: The Music Series’, and made the revelation.

He said, "My father used to say, 'You have two choices, either enjoy yourself now and struggle later, or struggle now and enjoy life later’. He used to say that all the time, and I listened to him. So, I chose to struggle then, and today I'm living a comfortable life. I worked hard after the age of 18 instead of going to college and hanging out with girls. I really wanted to, I was a romantic guy. I wanted to have girlfriends, I wanted to have affairs. But then I thought, 'My father is saying this for a reason. Let's not waste time. Let's work hard’. So, after completing my 12th grade, I came to Bombay when I was 18. That turned out to be the right decision. If I hadn't come then, I probably wouldn't have gotten work until I was 19. By the age of 21, I was doing ‘Sa Re Ga Ma’. I came at the right time, and the right things happened. I also witnessed the beginning of television and caught that wave”.

“If I had come later, I would have been second or third in line. I was a pioneer, an early bird. So, everything worked out beautifully, and I have every reason to thank God and all the people around me, my father, my parents, and my teachers”, he added.

--IANS

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