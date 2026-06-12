Sonu Nigam revisits his early musical days in rare 1993 throwback post

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam, on Friday, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as he revisited his early days in a rare throwback post from 1993.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared glimpses from his time at Filmistan Studio, Goregaon, connected to the track “Main Duniya Teri Chhod Chala.” Sonu offered a heartfelt look at the beginning of his musical journey. Sharing a series of throwback photos, he wrote, “My beginning (3) | Main Duniya Teri Chhod Chala | Sept 1993 Filmistan Studio, Goregaon #throwback.”

“Main Duniya Teri Chhod Chala” was released on July 1, 1993, under the T-Series label as part of the album “Bewafa.”

Last week, Sonu Nigam had shared a video clip from his 1997 music video ‘Sapne Ki Baat Main Bataoon.’ The singer shared the song on his social media account, reminiscing about the early days of his journey in the entertainment industry. Sharing the post, Sonu wrote, "My beginning (2) | Sapne Ki Baat Main Bataun | Early 1997"#flashback.” The song showcased a young Sonu Nigam in a completely different look. The music video also featured actress and model Aditi Govitrikar.

For the unversed, Sonu Nigam started his journey in the entertainment industry in the early 1990s. His first playback song in a film was “O Aasmanwale” from Aaja Meri Jaan (1993). He first came into prominence with the TV serial track “Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye” from Talash and later gained wider popularity with songs like “Achha Sila Diya," “Sandese Aate Hai," and “Yeh Dil Deewana." His 1999 music album Deewana further boosted his popularity.

Over the course of his three-decade-long career, he has recorded more than 6,000 songs in over 32 languages. In recognition of his contribution to music, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022.

Apart from singing, Sonu Nigam also stepped into acting with the 2002 fantasy action film “Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani,” directed by Rajkumar Kohli.

--IANS

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