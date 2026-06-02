June 02, 2026 3:40 PM हिंदी

Raveena Tandon’s mother jewellery theft case: Mumbai police arrests 48 year-old house help

Raveena Tandon’s mother jewellery theft case: Mumbai police arrests 48 year-old house help

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The Mumbai police has made an arrest with regards to the theft of gold jewellery worth INR 25 lacs at Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon's mother’s house. The cops have arrested the 48 year-old Rashi Chabria, who was hired to take care of the actress’ mother.

As per the Mumbai police, the accused woman was in touch with the Tandon family since 2020 and used to frequent Raveena Tandon’s mother’s house. She used to cook food and help the actress take care of her 86-year-old mother. Over time, she had gradually won the family's trust. Investigators said the theft took place from the family's house, where the jewellery was allegedly kept in a locker. The accused had stolen jewellery and two mobile phones.

The theft came to light after the family noticed the missing jewellery and watches following which, they questioned the house help, who, according to the police, initially denied any involvement in the theft. On being questioned again, she returned the expensive watches and said that she had given the jewellery to a person named Jagdish and would return it soon.

As per the case registered at the Juhu police station, between August 2025 and October 2025 the plaintiff's mother's old jewellery was kept in the safe in the closet of the plaintiff's room as renovation work was going on in the plaintiff's house. On October 2, the jewellery was not found by the complainant. When they inquired, the accused, Rashi Chabria, admitted to stealing but did not return the gold of the complainant, so the said case was registered.

Rashi was arrested and 15 grams of gold was recovered from her and further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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