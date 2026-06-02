June 02, 2026 3:39 PM हिंदी

Mouni Roy apologises after accidental stumble with airport staff member

Mouni Roy apologises after accidental stumble with airport staff member

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy was spotted at the airport on Tuesday morning, where a brief accidental moment with a staff member caught the attention of paparazzi.

The actress, who was making her way inside the Mumbai international terminal, was seen interacting warmly with the paparazzi present around before heading for her flight.

According to a video captured by IANS, Mouni paused for photographs near the airport entrance and acknowledged the paparazzi with a smile.

As she began walking towards the terminal, an airport ground staff member escorting her appeared to stumble after getting caught around Mouni's feet.

The actress immediately turned around and apologised to the staff member. The gesture was reciprocated by the staffer, who also responded courteously before both continued on their way.

Mouni was then seen waving back at photographers and proceeding inside the airport.

For her travel ensemble, the actress opted for a chic all-black ensemble.

The sighting comes days after Mouni returned from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she made many glamorous appearances and shared glimpses from the international event with her fans on her social media account.

On the personal front, Mouni has been in the news following reports regarding her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar

The couple has reportedly decided to part ways and proceed with a divorce. Addressing speculation surrounding their separation, Suraj had earlier shared a note dismissing rumours of a third person being involved in the breakdown of the marriage.

He stated that allegations and theories circulating online were baseless and urged people not to believe unverified claims.

–IANS

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