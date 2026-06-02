Sara Ali Khan says she is missing Vicky Kaushal as 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' turns 3

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan admitted that she is missing Vicky Kaushal as their 2023 release "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" clocked 3 years of release on Tuesday.

Commemorating the occasion, she wrote on her Insta handle, "3 years to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Red heart, heart on fire, popcorn and clapper board emojis) (sic)."

Sharing a few scenes from the romantic comedy on social media, Sara further said that she is also yearning for director Laxman Utekar and their cinematographer Raghav Ramadoss.

"Thank you for all the love (hearts with hands emoji) Missing @vickykaushal09 & @laxman.utekar sir (Hug emoji) @raghav_dop (Film camera emoji and you emojis)," Sara went on to add.

Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, along with Jio Studios, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" narrates the tale of a small-town married couple, who leave no stone unturned to buy their own home.

The editing department of the drama has been headed by Manish Pradhan.

The project marked the first on-screen collaboration of Sara with Vicky.

Released in cinema halls on 2nd June, 2023, the movie received mixed reviews from critics and turned out to be a sleeper hit at the ticket counters.

In the meantime, being in the limelight means being subjected to trolls time and again.

During a recent interaction with IANS, Sara revealed whether social media trolls have any impact on her mental health.

The 'Atrangi Re' actress admitted that she does get affected, as at the end of the day, the primary focus of an actor is the audience.

Sara further stressed that as time goes on, one also learns to work for themselves.

She told IANS, "I'll be lying if I say I don't get affected. I do get affected because ultimately, I, you know, do what I do for my audiences, and if I disappoint them, I don't feel good. But I think somewhere in this journey of having been here now for a while, you actually start also working for yourself. And I think I learned that late in my career."

--IANS

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