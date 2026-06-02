Ashwath Marimuthu to direct Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173?

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) A video clip put out by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) wishing director Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday on Tuesday has now strengthened rumours doing the rounds in the industry that Ashwath Marimuthu was indeed the person chosen to direct the firm's next film, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

On Tuesday, RKFI took to its social media timelines to greet Ashwath Marimuthu on his birthday. It wrote, "From Imagination to Inspiration Birthday wishes to Director @Dir_Ashwath #HBDAshwathMarimuthu #AshwathMarimuthu."

The birthday video, which had a song with phrases like "Hit 'em up", "give them a fun ride, Serving that thump right", has led to a number of fans believing that the the director was indeed the one who had been picked to direct #Thalaivar173, a film that has already seen two directors step in and step out of it.

The yet-to-be-titled film has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan first announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing it.

One of Tamil cinema's most successful directors, Sundar C, was to originally direct this film, which Kamal Haasan had said would be a magnum opus. However, to everybody's surprise, director Sundar C opted out of the project.

In a statement titled "A Heartfelt Note to My Dearest Fans and Well-Wishers", Sundar C had said, "It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173."

The director went on to say,"This venture, featuring the legendary Superstar Thiru. Rajinikanth Avl and to be produced by the illustrious Ulaghanayagan Thiru. Kamal Haasan Avl, was indeed a dream come true for me. In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams."

Stating that his association with the two icons went back a long way, the director said, "I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward."

Sundar C, who is also the husband of actress and politician Khushbu, further said that although he was stepping away from the opportunity, he would continue to seek the expert guidance of both stalwarts of Tamil cinema.

"I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus," he told the superstars of Tamil cinema before going on to address his fans.

To his fans, the director had said, "Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding. It means the world to me, and I look forward to creating more memories with you all."

Soon after Sundar C's exit, the makers in the new year announced that director Cibi Chakravarthy would be directing the film. However, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggested that Cibi Chakravarthy had moved out and that the makers were looking for a new director.

Rumours then began doing the rounds that Ashwath Marimuthu was being considered to direct this film. Now, RKFI's birthday greeting to Ashwath Marimuthu has sparked a fresh wave of excitement among fans, who now believe that the director will be the one to direct the upcoming film. However, there has been no official announcement in this regard by the makers.

--IANS

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