Niyati Fatnani opens up about challenges of working in micro-drama format Baby Doll

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Niyati Fatnani has opened up about the challenges of working in the fast-paced micro-drama format “Baby Doll.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she spoke about how the rapid storytelling style differs from traditional television. Fatnani also highlighted the adjustments required as an actor to adapt to the format’s unique demands. When asked about the biggest challenges of working in the fast-paced micro-drama format, Fatnani shared, “As I always say, we need to stay updated. I think vertical content is the future of entertainment. Yes, the speed is definitely much faster, but the good thing is that it gives us an opportunity to explore different characters. For actors, it is exciting because we get to portray a variety of roles and entertain our fans in new ways.”

Speaking about her character, Niyati Fatnani stated, “In the show, my character is a struggling actor trying to enter the industry. As we all know, living in Mumbai comes with many expenses, and her agent offers her a shortcut to success. The best part of the story is that we have treated this sensitive subject with humor. That is the USP of the show—we are touching upon a vulnerable issue while keeping it entertaining and funny.”

Niyati Fatnani also mentioned that Bullet Microdrama is offering unique and refreshing content that stands apart from what audiences usually see. She added, “Bullet Microdrama is bringing some really unique and refreshing shows. Their content is different from what audiences usually see. Baby Doll is a fun and entertaining show that follows a young girl’s journey in a humorous way.”

“Baby Doll,” produced by Amit Khan, also stars veteran actor Ashwin Kaushal. The micro-drama format will stream on Bullet, which is a mobile-first, decentralized vertical video platform focused on micro-dramas.

--IANS

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