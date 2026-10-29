Sonia Balani on playing Urmila in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: ‘It is both a privilege and a responsibility’

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Sonia Balani, known for her role in The Kerala Story, is set to play Urmila, the wife of Lord Lakshmana, in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana.

Sonia said being part of the film and working with Ranbir Kapoor was a special opportunity. Speaking about her character, she said, “Being associated with a story as timeless and deeply rooted in our culture as the Ramayana is truly special. Urmila is a character whose strength, dignity and sacrifices deserve to be understood beyond the pages of history. As an actor, the opportunity to explore such an emotionally layered character is both a privilege and a responsibility.”

She added, “Working with a visionary filmmaker like Nitesh Tiwari and sharing the screen with an accomplished actor like Ranbir Kapoor in a project of this scale makes the journey even more exciting. I hope audiences connect with Urmila’s strength and discover the beautiful human emotions that make her story so powerful.”

Known for playing a negative role in The Kerala Story, Sonia has also appeared in films such as Tum Bin 2 and Baazaar. Her role as Urmila marks a different turn in her career, as she takes on a character associated with sacrifice, resilience and emotional strength.

Urmila, the wife of Lakshmana, holds an important place in the Ramayana. Through the character, it is said that the film will explore another emotional aspect of the epic and bring her story to a wider audience.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic.

–IANS

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