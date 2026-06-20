Soni Razdan shares ‘trip stories’ with Neena Gupta from their serene vacation

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Soni Razdan, on Saturday, shared glimpses from her serene vacation with close friend Neena Gupta.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt’s mother posted several pictures, giving a peek into their relaxed getaway. Calling it “trip stories,” Soni posted a series of candid moments from their time together, capturing the calm and joy of their travel experience. The first image shows Soni and Neena smiling as they pose together at a rooftop restaurant. In the next, Soni Razdan is seen striking a candid solo pose. She also gave a glimpse of her culinary experience by sharing photos of coffee and other items.

Soni Razdan and Neena Gupta share a long-standing friendship that began over three decades ago when their daughters were in preschool. Since then, they have grown into close family friends, often supporting each other and travelling together.

Not many know that their connection dates back to the early days of their film careers, when the two veteran actresses also worked together in classic 1980s films such as Mandi (1983), Trikal (1985), and Daddy (1989).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soni Razdan recently appeared in the series “Brown,” which also featured Karisma Kapoor. The ‘Raja Hindustani’ actress played the titular role of Rita Brown in the crime thriller. Soni essayed the role of Janice Brown in the series.

Speaking about her role, Karisma had earlier shared in a statement, “Rita Brown is unlike any character I’ve played before. She is flawed, vulnerable, and emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her.”

She added, "As an actor, that was deeply fulfilling because it pushed me to tap into emotions that are very raw and real. Over the years, I’ve played many strong women, but Rita’s strength lies in her fragility and silence as much as in her courage.”

“Brown” also starred Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Ajinkya Deo, and Helen. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the show is streaming on Zee5.

--IANS

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