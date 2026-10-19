Sonay Kartal jumps 121 places to become British No.1, Chwalinska achieves new career high

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Sonay Kartal jumped a massive 121 spots after a stellar final appearance in the Wuhan in the latest WTA rankings update on Monday.

Kartal, who came into the WTA Masters 1000 event with a ranking of World No.170, has now reached No.49 for her final appearance. She is now the No.1-ranked British player in the world, overtaking compatriot Katie Boulter, who is now No.59.

Meanwhile, Wuhan Open winner Maja Chwalinska has jumped 11 places to reach a career high of No.11 in the WTA rankings after she won her maiden WTA 1000 title.

There are no movements in the top 10 of the WTA rankings, with Elena Rybakina holding the top spot from former No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, who stays No.2.

Meanwhile, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko has jumped 10 places to reach No.24 for her strong semifinal appearance in Wuhan. America's Ann Li has achieved her career-best ranking of 25 as she moves six places up. Ukraine's Daria Snigur has also scaled her career-high spot of No.40 with a two-place rise.

Former US Open champions Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens have also moved closer to a return to the WTA top 100 after winning titles over the weekend.

Andreescu jumped 36 places to No. 132, which is her highest position since reaching No. 127 in April. She achieved it after winning the Rovereto Open Citta della Pace, a WTA 125 event in Italy.

Meanwhile, the 2017 US Open champion Oklahoma jumped 15 places to No. 118 in the WTA rankings after winning the ITF W100 Edmond title.

Chwalinska registered a strong comeback win over Kartal in the Wuhan final, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. She rallied from a set and a break down in the second set to take the game in the decider. The Pole then won the final five games, where she also saved three break points while serving for the match to win it.

--IANS

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