Sonam Wangchuk's wife says no treatment to be given to him without family consent

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Innovator, educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, on Saturday said that no oral or IV treatment should be given to her husband without consent from her, his family, and long-term doctors, amid his admission after over 20 days of hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days," Gitanjali said in a post on X.

Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, was shifted to a hospital early on Saturday after his health deteriorated.

The move came in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts.

Police personnel reached the protest site in the morning and shifted Wangchuk to the hospital amid sloganeering and protests by fellow activists.

In a post on social media platform X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said, "As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

The police action came ahead of a scheduled hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wangchuk's health. Earlier this week, the High Court had directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health assessments of the activist, observing that "the life of any citizen is precious" and instructing the Centre to ensure all necessary medical intervention to safeguard his life.

Wangchuk launched the hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk had also called for a march on July 20, commencing from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House to demand the resignation of Pradhan on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

--IANS

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