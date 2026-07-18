‘He truly was the one and only’: Sachin, Kohli mourn the passing of Sir Garry Sobers

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The cricketing fraternity united in grief following the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, the legendary West Indies all-rounder, who died at the age of 89 in Barbados. Tributes poured in from across the world as former and current cricketers remembered Sobers' unmatched contribution to the game, with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli leading the outpouring of condolences for one of cricket's most celebrated figures.

Tendulkar, who shared several memorable interactions with Sobers during his career, reflected on the personal bond they had built over the years.

Remembering moments that ranged from the 2003 ODI World Cup to their final meeting in London, the Indian batting great wrote on X, “It’s incredibly tough to process that Sir Garry is gone. I’ve been looking back at the memories we shared over the years, from him handing me the Player of the Tournament trophy at the 2003 World Cup, to his warm words when he felicitated me for the century milestone.”

“He was always so exceptionally gracious. My mind keeps going back to when we caught up in London a few years ago. We were just sitting and chatting about the game, and it hits me so hard right now that it was the last time we’d ever meet. He truly was the ‘One and Only’. Going to miss him immensely. Rest in peace, Sir Garry,” Tendulkar added.

Sobers presented Tendulkar with the Player of the Tournament award after India's runner-up finish at the 2003 ODI World Cup and later honoured him when he became the first batter to score 100 international centuries. Tendulkar's tribute highlighted not only Sobers' stature in the sport but also the warmth and humility that defined him away from the field.

Virat Kohli also paid tribute, describing Sobers as one of cricket's greatest figures whose influence would continue long after his passing, as he penned, “Cricket has lost one of its greatest. Rest in peace, Sir Garfield Sobers. Your legacy will inspire generations.”

Former India captain Mithali Raj echoed similar sentiments while extending her condolences to Sobers' family and the wider cricket community.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers. A true legend whose legacy will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the cricketing fraternity. Rest in peace,” she wrote.

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur recalled a recent conversation with Sunil Gavaskar, saying the batting legend had spoken glowingly about Sobers only days before the news of his death. “It was hardly 10 days back that I had a conversation with Sunil Gavaskar sir, he mentioned and spoke highly about Sir Garfield Sobers and sadly we lost him last night. Rest in peace sir Garfield Sobers the first man ever to hit six sixes in an over.”

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews described Sobers as the benchmark for excellence in cricket, saying his impact stretched far beyond statistics and records.

“Sir Garfield Sobers wasn’t just one of cricket’s greatest—he set the standard for greatness. An icon whose talent, humility, and legacy have inspired generations. Thank you, Sir Garry, for everything you’ve given to our beautiful game,” he wrote.

Widely regarded as the greatest all-rounder in cricket history, Sobers transformed the game with his extraordinary versatility as a batter, bowler and fielder. His legacy includes a then world-record unbeaten 365 in Test cricket, becoming the first cricketer to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, and inspiring generations with a career that redefined all-round excellence.

--IANS

vi/