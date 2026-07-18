Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna on her trip to Tirupati: I started counting my blessings instead of the steps!

Hyderabad, July 18 (IANS) Anna Konidala, the wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and well known Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, who recently offered prayers at Tirupati has now disclosed how she completed the challenging climb to Tirumala.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures of her climb to Tirumala, Anna, whose trip to the holy place comes in the wake of the successful surgery that her husband Pawan Kalyan recently underwent, wrote, "I knew the climb to Tirumala would be difficult. I just didn’t expect it to be this difficult. Not only physically, but mentally too. There were so many moments when I wanted to stop and give up. So I started counting my blessings instead of the steps."

She then went on to list all her blessings, saying, "My family. My health. The people I love. Everything life has given me. Support from millions of people and their prayers for our family."

Anna said that it was a privilege to walk and feel exhausted.

"Every time I felt I couldn’t go any further, I’d sit down for a few minutes, catch my breath, watch everyone else slowly making their way up… and then get up and keep walking with them. By the end, I was completely exhausted," she said and added, "But somewhere in the way I realised that nobody was climbing because it was easy. Everyone had their own prayer, hope or gratitude. Maybe that’s why this journey stays with so many people. You arrive tired… but your heart feels lighter than when you started."

It may be recalled that Anna had penned a note of gratitude to the doctors who had treated Pawan Kalyan on the day he was discharged from the hospital after having successfully undergoing a surgery.

In that post, Anna had said ," Today, we were finally discharged from the hospital, and our hearts are full of gratitude. A heartfelt thank you to this incredible team for taking such exceptional care of my husband and performing his surgery with the highest level of skill and professionalism. We knew he was in the very best hands, and that gave our family something priceless — peace of mind."

She went on to add, "Our sincere gratitude to: Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala – Arthroscopy Surgeon, Dr. Shyam Sunder Gaonkar – Senior Anaesthetist, Dr. Hitesh Yadav – Assistant Doctor, Dr. Arpit Mutha – Assistant Doctor. Thank you not only for your expertise, but also for your kindness, dedication and compassion throughout this journey. We will always be grateful."

--IANS

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