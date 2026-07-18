‘We want to play the final’: India captain Salima Tete eyes deep run at FIH Hockey Women's World Cup

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) As anticipation builds for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, scheduled for August 15 to 30, the Indian Women's Team will enter the tournament with confidence, belief and a renewed determination to challenge the world's best.

Riding on the winning momentum and an unbeaten run to clinch the FIH Nations Cup title, India captain Salima Tete is optimistic about the team going the distance and creating history.

Drawn in Pool D, India will open their campaign against China on August 16, followed by matches against South Africa on August 18 and England on August 20.

Salima will lead the team for the first time at a World Cup, shouldering the responsibility of guiding the squad that comprises experienced campaigners and promising young talent.

As the 20-member squad enters the final phase of its preparations under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne, Salima took time out from a busy schedule to talk at length about the team’s aspirations.

Q. This is going to be your first World Cup as captain. How excited or nervous are you as you step into this prestigious tournament as a leader?

It is a very special feeling for me. Of course, I am excited, but I am also a little nervous because this is the biggest tournament in hockey and leading India is a huge responsibility. Every player dreams of playing in a World Cup, and now I have the opportunity to captain the team, which makes it even more meaningful.

We played good hockey in the last World Cup, but the results did not go the way we wanted. This time, we are all talking about going much further and reaching the final. That is the dream we all share. Personally, I know that my first responsibility is to perform well because when I lead through my performances, I can support the team even better. I also want to be there for every player, especially the younger members of the squad, and help them in every way I can.

Q. The squad is a mix of both young and experienced talent. How do you ensure the squad gels together, especially on a World Cup stage that can overwhelm youngsters?

One of the biggest strengths of this team is communication. The younger players are never hesitant to approach the seniors, whether it is for advice on the field or simply to discuss something. At the same time, all the experienced players are always ready to guide and support them.

As captain, I want everyone to feel comfortable sharing their thoughts. It is important that we listen to each other, learn from one another and stay united. Bonding is very important in a tournament like the World Cup because everyone has a role to play. When we trust each other and communicate well, it becomes much easier to handle pressure and perform as a team.

Q. What do you think can be one of the most important challenges India may face?

Every World Cup has a different challenge because you are competing against some of the best teams in the world. In our pool, we have strong opponents and every match will demand our very best.

For us, the biggest challenge is to embrace pressure instead of worrying about it. We believe in taking pressure positively. We have prepared well and now it is about trusting ourselves and sticking to our plans. If we stay mentally strong, support each other and remain confident, we can overcome every challenge that comes our way.

Q. In your opening match, you will be facing China -- your toughest opponent in the pool stage. What will be your message to the team before that game?

We are ready for the challenge. We know what happened the last time we played them, but this is a new tournament and a fresh opportunity for us.

My message to the team will be simple: play with confidence and a fighting spirit. We should not change our game because of the opposition. Instead, we want to play our own style of hockey and make them play according to us. Most importantly, I want every player to fight until the very last second. Our fighting spirit should be visible from the first whistle to the last, and if we do that together, I believe we can achieve the result we want.

Q. What is that one specific piece of advice you have shared with the young players ahead of the World Cup

I have told them to trust all the hard work they have put in because they have earned their place in this team. There is no need to put extra pressure on themselves just because it is a World Cup. I always encourage them to play freely and express themselves.

Mistakes are part of the game and every player makes mistakes, including the senior members of the squad. What matters is having the right mindset, staying confident and playing to your strengths. If they enjoy the occasion and back themselves, they will give their best.

Q. What motivates this team the most and how does your coach ensure that the level of motivation stays up?

Representing India is our biggest motivation. Every time we wear the Indian jersey, we step onto the field knowing that we are playing for the country; that gives us immense pride.

Before matches, we always try to keep the atmosphere positive and energetic. We remind ourselves that we are one team and that we have to fight for each other. The coaches also keep their message very simple. They always tell us to believe in ourselves and play the hockey we know. They have confidence in our abilities, and that confidence gives us the motivation to perform at our best. When we trust our preparation and stay united as a team, we know we can compete with anyone.

--IANS

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