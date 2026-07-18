July 18, 2026 12:26 PM हिंदी

Rakesh Bedi urges people to stop plastic pollution, says 'the sea keeps burping it back

Rakesh Bedi urges people to stop plastic pollution, says 'the sea keeps burping it back

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has shared a thought-provoking message on plastic pollution and the filth spread by humans at beaches.

The actor, using a simple analogy explained how nature reacts to the growing menace of waste dumped into water bodies.

In a video shared on social media, Rakesh Bedi said, "Friends, do you think only humans burp? Even the sea burps."

Explaining his point, the actor referred to the recent accumulation of plastic waste along Mumbai's iconic Juhu and Dadar beaches.

He said the sea had "burped" out thousands of tonnes of plastic because, just like humans cannot digest certain things they consume, the sea too cannot digest plastic.

"The sea swallowed all that plastic and then returned it to us, as if saying, 'This is your waste, you deal with it,'" Bedi said.

The actor urged people to change their habits.

"I think we should make a rule that whether it is the sea, a river or a pond, plastic should not be allowed near any water body. If you agree with me, please share this message," he appealed.

The ‘Dhurandhar’ actor further warned that unless people act responsibly, the cycle of dumping plastic into the sea and collecting it after it washes ashore will continue.

"If we keep throwing plastic into the sea, the sea will keep burping it back. Then we will again have to dispose of it somewhere else. So, what we failed to do earlier, let's begin doing now," he said.

On the work front, Rakesh Bedi received a humongous response for his role in the blockbuster movie, 'Dhurandhar' movie.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller starred Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.

–IANS

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Rakesh Bedi urges people to stop plastic pollution, says 'the sea keeps burping it back

Rakesh Bedi urges people to stop plastic pollution, says 'the sea keeps burping it back