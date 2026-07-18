Anupam Kher marks 1 year of ‘Tanvi The Great’, reveals film’s ‘greatest achievement’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) As his directorial “Tanvi The Great” turned one in Hindi cinema on Saturday, filmmaker-actor Anupam Kher reflected on the film's journey, sharing its biggest reward was not the accolades it received worldwide but the meaningful impact it had on families and the way people perceive autism.

Anupam celebrated the milestone on Instagram with a video talking about the film’s impact. He mentioned in the comment section too about the same.

“Aaj Tanvi The Great ko release hue ek saal poora ho gaya. Aaj, jab main is ek saal ke adbhut safar ko peeche mudkar dekhta hoon, to mera mann kritagyata se bhar jaata hai. Yeh film duniya ke kai deshon tak pahunchi, pratishthit antarrashtriya film samarohon ka hissa bani, sammaan aur puraskaar praapt kiye,” he began.

(Today marks one year since the release of Tanvi The Great. Today, as I look back on this incredible one-year journey, my heart is filled with gratitude. The film travelled across the world, was showcased at several prestigious international film festivals, and received numerous honours and awards. It was selected for the Indian.)

The veteran star spoke about how the film was feted in numerous award ceremonies and film festivals.

“Indian Panorama (IFFI) mein chayan, FIPRESCI Award se Best Feature Film ka sammaan, International Film Festival of Australia mein Best Screenplay aur hamari shandaar Shubhangi ke liye Best Actress aur Best Debut Actress jaise anek sammaan... yeh sab is yatra ko aur bhi yaadgaar banaate hain.”

(Panorama section at IFFI, won the FIPRESCI Award for Best Feature Film, and was honoured with Best Screenplay at the International Film Festival of Australia. Our brilliant Shubhangi also received the Best Actress and Best Debut Actress awards, among many other accolades. All of this has made the journey even more memorable.)

However, for Anupam, awards are not the greatest achievement for the film.

He stated: “Lekin agar aap mujhse poochhen, to inmein se koi bhi is film ki sabse badi uplabdhi nahin hai.”

(But if you ask me, none of these are the film's greatest achievement.)

“Is film ki sabse badi uplabdhi hain woh hazaaron sandesh, jo humein mata-pita, shikshakon aur yuvaon se mile. Kisi ne likha ki ab woh autism ko ek nayi nazar se dekhte hain. Kisi ne kaha ki ab unhone apne bachche ko chhipana band kar diya hai. Kisi ne likha ki is film ne unhe apne bachche ko samajhne ki ek nayi drishti di. Mere liye ye sandesh hi sabse bada sammaan hain.”

(The film's greatest achievement lies in the thousands of messages we received from parents, teachers, and young people. Some wrote that they now see autism from a completely new perspective. Others said they have stopped hiding their child. Some shared that the film gave them a new understanding of their child. For me, these messages are the true reward.)

--IANS

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