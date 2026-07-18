July 18, 2026 12:24 PM हिंदी

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda launch Collector's Edition Vinyl LP at Wembley Stadium celebrating ‘Saiyaara’ music

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda launch Collector's Edition Vinyl LP at Wembley Stadium celebrating ‘Saiyaara’ music

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) As “Saiyaara” clocked one year in Hindi cinema since its release on Saturday, actor Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda visited the Wembley Stadium to unveil an exclusive Collector's Edition Vinyl LP of their romantic musical.

Director Mohit Suri said, "Music is the soul of any love story - be it in life or in films. With Saiyaara, I felt that even more. The depth in Krish and Vaani’s relationship, the everlasting feeling, the innocence, and the magic wouldn’t be the same without the songs.”

Wembley serves an iconic moment in the film when Ahaan aka Krish Kapoor finds Vaani Batra by recognising her eyes on the giant screen of the stadium. The film also shows Krish and Vaani reunited during the finale concert at Wembley stadium.

The team felt this was the perfect setting to unveil the Saiyaara LP on its first anniversary.

Suri added: “I am truly grateful and overwhelmed for the love people have shown the film because of its music. Vaani said ‘The mind forgets but the heart doesn’t, and great music stays in the heart…. forever!’ And it’s amazing that the music has stayed with you long after the film. The feeling is surreal, because the core of Saiyaara was always the fact that a song has the power to take you back to a moment, bring back a memory… bring back love!”

“That's why this LP isn't just a collection of tracks. It’s a chance for people to experience the film all over again—one emotion, one melody, and one memory at a time. We thought very carefully about every single aspect of this record to bring your Saiyaara experience back to life! I really hope you love it,” the filmmaker concluded.

The 2-disc Collector's Edition brings together the complete musical journey of Saiyaara. LP-1 features all 9 songs from the soundtrack, while LP-2 includes 25 tracks, comprising 16 original background score compositions along with 9 of the film's iconic dialogues.

The Collector's Pack has been thoughtfully designed as a collectible as it also includes a specially curated Saiyaara Diary, featuring heartfelt notes from Akshaye Widhani, Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Irshad Kamil, The Rish, Vishal Mishra, Raj Shekhar, Sachet-Parampara, Mithoon and John Stewart Eduri.

Completing the collector's experience are an exclusive ink pen reminiscent of Vaani’s notebook from Saiyaara and two specially designed Saiyaara bookmarks of Krish and Vaani.

Speaking about the launch, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani said: "Saiyaara was a deeply personal film for us because it marked our return to romance, a genre that has always defined YRF and inspired some of our most sweeping love stories. We wanted to deliver not just a film but also a music album that is timeless in this genre and I have to thank Mohit Suri for delivering this in spades.”

“ As we celebrate Saiyaara's first anniversary, we are delighted to mark the occasion with the launch of an exclusive Collector's Edition Vinyl LP, giving fans and music lovers the ultimate Saiyaara listening experience through its music, it’s sounds and its dialogues. We wanted to create something that they could own, revisit and treasure for years to come, a definitive keepsake that preserves the complete emotional journey of Saiyaara.”

--IANS

dc/

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