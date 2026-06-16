Sonam Khan shares emotional memory of her first film with Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Former actress Sonam Khan has shared an emotional memory from her debut film, recalling her first-ever meeting with legendary actor Rishi Kapoor.

Reflecting on the star-studded mahurat of Vijay, she described it as a life-changing moment that marked her transformation from Bakhtawar Khan to Sonam. Sonam also fondly remembered Rishi Kapoor’s kindness, along with the presence of several industry legends who shaped her early journey in cinema.

Sharing a throwback image featuring her posing alongside Rishi Kapoor, she wrote, “This was The Moment Bakhtawar Khan Became Sonam at the Mahurat of Vijay. Sonam walked into the ballroom that night, leaving Bakhtawar Khan at her modest home. A very loud Cinderella moment for me. I guess the shoe did fit. This picture changed my name from Bakhtawar Khan to Sonam and my destiny forever.”

“Here I am sitting next to the legendary Rishi Kapoor, whose movies I watched while growing up. Dressed by the legendary Bhanu Athaiya, with Yash Chopra Ji behind the cameraman, another legend. I met so many stars for the first time in my life that night, I lost count.”

She added, “It was my first film, filled with stars to compete with the starry night. A bittersweet moment for me as a young girl stepping into the unknown spotlight. The flashes, the whispers, the weight of a new name that wasn’t mine yet. I knew then my life had changed forever. No more handouts for survival. I knew I would survive very well and earn a living for my parents. In a role reversal, that day I became the parents of my parents, and I was very fortunate and happy about it. Sorry, I don’t do sob stories.”

Sonam Khan concluded her post by expressing heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Thank you, Rishi sir, for being so kind to the nervous new girl. Thank you, Bhanu ji, for giving Sonam her first armour. Thank you, Yash Ji, for believing in me before I even knew who I was. May all of you rest in peace. From Bakhtawar to Sonam. From unknown to Sonam. This was day 1 of my destiny changing forever.”

--IANS

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