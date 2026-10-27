October 27, 2026 12:31 PM हिंदी

Sonam Khan reveals she had a secret crush on Sanjay Dutt, says he was a co-star with a ‘heart of gold’

Sonam Khan reveals she had a secret crush on Sanjay Dutt, says he was a co-star with a ‘heart of gold’

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan has revealed that she secretly had a huge crush on her co-star Sanjay Dutt but never confessed her feelings to him.

Sonam, who worked with Sanjay in “Kroadh”, shared a moment with the actor from the 1990 film. He described him as an amazing co-star with a heart of gold and said she would always cherish the memories of working with him in their films.

She wrote: “Finally, Sanju baba on my page! (the only actor I worked with, on who I secretly had a huge crush, he had no clue and I never told him) He was the most amazing co-star for me with a heart of gold! Will always cherish the amazing memories with #sanjubaba in all the movies I worked with him.”

Kroadh is a 1990 Indian Bollywood action film directed by Shashilal K. Nair. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Amrita Singh, and Sonam in pivotal roles.

The film follows Ajay and Vijay as they enter the world of crime simply to find their mother's murderer. However, Ajay decides to join the police but cannot convince his brother to do the same.

Sonam Khan began her career with the Telugu film Samrat in 1987. She was launched in Hindi cinema by Yash Chopra in his directorial Vijay in 1988. She went on to star in several commercially successful films, including Tridev, Mitti Aur Sona, Kroadh, Kodama Simham, Ajooba, Fateh and Vishwatma.

She was last seen on screen in the 1994 film Insaniyat, an action thriller film directed by Ramanjit Juneja. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Jaya Prada, Raveena Tandon, Chunky Panday, Sonam, Anupam Kher, Prem Chopra, Shafi Inamdar and in posthumous appearances Nutan & Vinod Mehra.

The film was touted as the only film in which Amitabh and Sunny had acted together. Eventually, it finished as an average grosser and the 12th highest-grossing film of 1994.

--IANS

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