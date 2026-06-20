Sonam Khan clarifies she started dating Rajiv Rai after ‘Tridev’ release

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Former actress Sonam Khan has finally broken her silence on long-standing rumours of an alleged affair with the director of ‘Tridev.’

Addressing the speculation that has circulated for years, she set the record straight and clarified her side of the story. Taking to Instagram, Sonam penned a lengthy note where she dismissed the rumor of having an affair with Rajiv Rai during the making of Tridev. She shed the light on what really happened and how the popular narrative around it took shape over time. Sonam clarified that she started dating Rajiv Rai only after the release of 'Tridev.'

Sonam Khan posted a throwback video of her popular song “Oye Oye Tirchhi Topi Wale” and wrote, “Oye oye oye oye oh naaaaa as in a BIG No. Real story I was not having an affair with my Tridev director. So read on….First day of Tridev shoot. First song. First rumor. As per popular belief after Tridev released, there was a very strong belief that I was busy romancing the director during the making of Tridev resulting in me getting more leverage than the other two leading ladies. Like getting more screen time and a super hit song which was playing at every nook and corner of the country.”

“Plot twist: Rajiv was on set with his girlfriend. I had a boyfriend parked not far away from the set either. We were both very taken people Oye Oye just fell into my lap. In fact Rajiv didn’t want me in Tridev. He had contacted and almost sealed the deal with another actress, as he didn’t like me much when he saw the rushes of Vijay which Yash ji showed him. In fact I was the last choice when he was left with no choice.”

The actress went on to state, “So, No romance, no secret phone calls, no so-called director privilege if that even exists I dunno sorry for sounding naive or delulu. Just me, a catchy song. It was much after Tridev released that Rajiv and I actually started dating, as we both were single and owed no one any explanations. So, my dearies I got zero preference in the making of Tridev. Zero. Zilch. Nada. oye oye oye oye oh ya ! Oouch!.”

For the unversed, Sonam Khan and filmmaker Rajiv Rai were once married. They first crossed paths during the making of “Tridev” and “Vishwatma.” The two tied the knot in 1991. Their relationship later broke down, leading to a separation in 2001. They were officially divorced in 2016, after 15 years of legal proceedings.

--IANS

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