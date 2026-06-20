June 20, 2026 11:42 AM हिंदी

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Anil Kapoor’s earrings worth Rs. 1.35 crore stolen

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Anil Kapoor’s earrings worth Rs. 1.35 crore stolen

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s filmmaker-stylist sister Rhea Kapoor’s diamond-studded earrings worth Rs. 1.35 crore were reportedly stolen from her makeup artist’s handbag.

As per the Mumbai Police, the jewellery, rented from two Mumbai-based jewellers for a high-profile fashion event, was discovered missing after the team reached New York. A case has been registered against an unidentified person at Mumbai’s Sahar Police Station.

Mumbai’s Sahar Police Station has registered a case against an unknown person under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Renowned makeup artist Savleen Singh has been working with Rhea Kapoor for the past seven years. Rhea had been invited to attend the “Met Gala” fashion event in New York on April 29, and her entire team was travelling with her.

For the event, two pairs of expensive earrings were rented from Mehta Jewellers and Goenka Jewellers in Mumbai. Savleen Singh carried both jewellery boxes in her handbag.

The team began its journey on April 27 at 10:25 PM on an Emirates flight from Mumbai to Dubai, and then onward to New York. On the evening of April 28, at around 5:30 PM, the team arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport and later checked into The Pierre Hotel in New York, as per the Mumbai Police.

When the make-up artist opened the jewellery boxes in her hotel room to hand over the earrings to a team member named Shireen, she discovered that both boxes were empty. The missing jewellery included emerald-stone diamond gold earrings from Mehta Jewellers worth ₹66 lakh and Zambian emerald-stone gold-bordered earrings from Goenka Jewellers worth ₹69 lakh, bringing the total value of the stolen earrings to Rs. 1.35 crore.

After returning to Mumbai, Savleen Singh filed a complaint at Sahar Police Station. Police subsequently registered an FIR under Section 303(2) of the BNS for theft.

According to police officials, the FIR was registered based on Savleen Singh’s complaint. The earrings worth Rs. 1.35 crore had been rented for Rhea Kapoor’s New York event.

Investigators are now examining the entire timeline, from the Mumbai airport and flight journey to the hotel in New York. Mumbai Police is currently trying to determine whether the theft occurred at Mumbai Airport, during the flight, or after the team arrived in New York.

--IANS

dc/

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