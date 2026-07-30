Kunal Kemmu's sister & parents revisit family's Kashmir home, recall childhood memories & haunting past

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu's sister, Karishma Kemmu, took an emotional trip down memory lane as she revisited her family's ancestral home in Kashmir, years after they were forced to leave it.

Sharing a video on her social media account, Karishma walked her viewers through the old house with her parents, as her mother pointed out the rooms that once held cherished family memories.

The video showed the family revisiting different parts of the house, with Karishma's mother recalling her newly married days in the same house.

She said, "When we got married, we used to sleep on the upper floor of the house. What we had to leave behind in one night... today, years later, we are walking through the streets of Srinagar and reaching our house."

Pointing towards different sections of the home, he said, "This was our house... This was my bedroom. This was my room. This was dad's room."

Karishma further revealed that the once sprawling family home has now been divided into smaller rented units.

"This house is now divided into rooms. Each room is someone's home on rent," he shared, adding that there was no electricity on the staircase and that most of the rooms remained locked.

Walking through the house, her mother continued to relive old memories. "Dad used to study here... This was your room... We used to sit here... My sister had once fallen from these stairs. Every room is a childhood memory."

Sharing the video, Karishma penned an emotional note that read, "Bahut gayi thodi rahi. 9 seedhiyan thi kabhi, ab sirf 3 reh gayi hain. Zameen badal gayi, ghar badal gaya — par jo yaadein reh gayi thi, woh aaj bhi wahin thi. Saalon baad apna ghar dobara dekhna... alag hi feeling hai. It would have been so much better if it was maintained but ab woh humara toh raha nahi. Every time my parents visit, it's a mixed feeling - most are memories of childhood and some haunting. Kashmiri pandit home, Kashmir."

The post struck an emotional chord with many. Reacting to it, producer and activists Ashok Pandit, who also hails from Kashmir, commented, "I am speechless & numb. This is a story of each & every Kashmiri Pandit. Thank you Karishma for reliving our roots."

Kunal Kemmu and sister Karishma has often spoken about his Kashmiri roots and the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s.

Reportedly, the actor was born in Srinagar before his family migrated from the Valley.

–IANS

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