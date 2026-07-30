Ajinkya Rahane’s legacy will inspire generations to come: MCA President Naik

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Describing former India captain Ajinkya Rahane as one of Mumbai cricket's finest ambassadors, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik on Thursday said the veteran batter's legacy will inspire generations to come following his decision to retire from international and all formats of cricket.

Through a video on his Instagram account, Rahane announced that he was bringing down the curtains on his playing career. Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India, with his last international appearance coming in a Test match against the West Indies in July 2023.

“Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cricket. His dedication, composure under pressure, and commitment to excellence have made him one of Mumbai cricket’s finest ambassadors. His legacy will inspire generations to come," wrote Naik on his ‘X’ account.

Rahane made 5077 runs in Tests at an average of 38.46 with 12 centuries, while amassing 2962 ODI runs at average of 35.26 with three hundreds. He also made 375 T20I runs at strike rate of 113.29. He led India in six Tests, of which they won four and drew two, apart from being in 2015 ODI World Cup and 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups.

The most defining time of his international career came when he became India’s stand-in captain in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and captained a depleted side to a remarkable 2-1 series triumph, after Virat Kohli left for paternity leave and India had been bowled out for 36 in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

More than half of Mumbai-based Rahane’s Test appearances came in overseas conditions, where he repeatedly proved his mettle by thriving against quality pace and bounce on challenging overseas tracks. He also played 212 IPL games for six teams, with his final competitive appearance coming as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote on X, "An illustrious career comes to an end. Thank you @ajinkyarahane88 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket and all the memories that will be cherished forever. Wishing you the very best in your next chapter."

--IANS

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