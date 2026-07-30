Khushi Dubey highlights dangers of AI cybercrime with 'Service Girl': ‘Many young women have lost their lives’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Khushi Dubey has opened up about her powerful role in the web series “Service Girl,” which highlights the growing concern of AI-powered cybercrime and its impact on women.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she opened up about the seriousness of AI cybercrime and shared that many young women have suffered immensely due to such incidents. Khushi said the show aims to shed light on this sensitive issue while showcasing her character’s journey of courage, resilience, and reclaiming her identity.

Speaking about her role, Khushi said, “I play the role of Divya, a simple girl who gets married at an early age and whose life is turned upside down by cybercrime. Using AI, someone creates a fake, bold version of her, which damages her reputation in society. No one believes her when she says that it isn't really her.”

“We often hear about such incidents in the news, and sadly, many young women have even taken their own lives because of these horrific cybercrimes. It is a very serious issue. This web series sheds light on this sensitive subject and shows how my character fights back and overcomes this ordeal."

Talking about drawing inspiration for the character, the ‘Aankh Micholi’ actress added, “I am from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and I have seen many women like Divya in real life. That helped me understand the character better, from the way they wear a saree and do their makeup to their body language.”

“The fact that this show revolves around a very serious, sensitive topic and had a very performance-oriented role with a challenging character graph, it was a great way to showcase it through my lens on the screen. I hope the audience enjoys the show and connects with its powerful message.”

The forthcoming show also stars Mallobika Banerji and Nishad Vaidya. “Service Girl” premiered today, 30th July on Hungama OTT.

--IANS

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