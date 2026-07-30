Jimmy Sheirgill says ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ chose him as vehicle to tell a crucial wartime story

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has said that he didn’t choose the series, rather the series chose him as a vehicle to tell the story.

The series is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors from the series Siddharth, Arnav Bhasin and Mihir Ahuja.

Talking about the series, he told IANS, “I think when there are such projects, they choose us. We feel that our responsibility is to work hard with the characters we are given. The team is good. Creators are good. And the actors are hardworking. We don't even know how long it takes because we shoot extensively. It's not something that is in chunks. Like we were talking about the cockpit. The whole setup of the cockpit took almost a month to prepare. After that our shooting started. So there were such gaps”.

When asked what appealed to the artiste in him about the series, he said, “I think the first thing was the script. You like the concept of the script. After that, when you are writing for your character, you try to put yourself into that situation and see what you are doing in it. And also, the director is very important. He was on it. That was a big plus point because I knew him for a long time. We were supposed to do a film together, which we didn't have in the script”.

“I think at some point, hopefully, we were in it. So, it gives you confidence that the script is good. I don't think Netflix has done this before. That was also a big plus point”, he added.

The series is set to stream on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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