Last day of filming is extremely emotional for Mihir Ahuja

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, gets extremely emotional on the last day of filming.

The actor spoke with IANS along with his co-actors from the series Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill and Arnav Bhasin.

It’s often said that actors become family while working on a project. When asked if it is too difficult to detach once the project ends or the experience of an actor makes it easier to detach, Mihir said, “Honestly, it's very emotional. Every set. And to part ways with that. Of course, we are in touch. We are very much in touch. Everyone gets busy in life. But we don't meet every day. Like I said, you're with your family. You're with your cousins, brothers, relatives. And then you all move on to different paths. So for me, the last day, oh my God, it's very emotional”.

He told IANS, "Every day. For every project, the last day especially. Also for two reasons. One, that we are parting ways. Secondly, you know, when is the next time I'll be on set again? That feeling. That is a feeling which also makes me very emotional because being on set, being in front of the camera, being in front of the lights, this gives me that adrenaline rush which I really like”.

“So that fear of when will I be on set again? That is also the feeling which makes me really emotional”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ is based on the eponymous combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control. It was the first large-scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The series is set to stream on August 7 on Netflix.

--IANS

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