Sonam Bajwa reflects on unfulfilled wish with a thought-provoking note: ‘Rab kitna yaad aata hai’

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa shared a thought-provoking note about unfulfilled wishes and faith.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’ actress expressed how the absence of something one deeply desires can often bring them closer to their faith. Sharing the reflective thought, Sonam wrote, “Khwahish adhuri ho toh rab kitna yaad aata hai.” Her words, which translate to “When a wish remains unfulfilled, how much one remembers God.”

In the images, Sonam can be seen dressed in a traditional white suit, which she paired with green bangles and matching earrings. She is seen striking different poses for the camera while showcasing her elegant traditional look. She opted for subtle makeup, completing her look with nude lipstick while keeping her hair open.

Sonam Bajwa has established herself as a prominent name in the Punjabi film industry. She made her acting debut with “Best of Luck” in 2013, alongside Gippy Grewal and Jazzy B. The following year, she appeared in “Punjab 1984” opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She also ventured into Tamil cinema in 2014 with “Kappal,” in which she starred alongside Vaibhav Reddy.

She has several popular Punjabi films to her credit, including “Guddiyan Patole," “Carry On Jatta 3,” “Nikka Zaildar,” “Honsla Rakh” and “Ardab Mutiyaran.” Sonam has also ventured into Hindi cinema and expanded her presence beyond the Punjabi film industry. Bajwa appeared in Hindi films such as “Housefull 5” and “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.”

Sonam Bajwa was last seen on the big screen in Anurag Singh’s blockbuster Hindi war drama “Border 2.” In the film, she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Sunny Deol led the ensemble cast, which also featured Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh were also part of the film in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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