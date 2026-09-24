Gauri Pradhan shares glimpse of her first Chhath Puja from ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ sets

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Gauri Pradhan shared a glimpse of her first Chhath Puja celebrations from the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

The actress shared a picture with her co-stars Ravee Gupta and Prachi Singh, all dressed in traditional red outfits for the festival.

In the picture, Gauri is seen in the centre wearing a red saree with traditional jewellery and a dupatta covering her head.

Ravee Gupta, who plays Damini Virani, is seen alongside her in a red traditional outfit, while Prachi Singh, who plays Munni Virani, poses on the other side. All three actresses have sindoor on their foreheads, with their festive looks set for the Chhath celebrations on the show's set.

Gauri shared the picture on Instagram with the caption: “My first ever Chhath Pooja #kksbkt2”

The actresses' festive appearance comes as the show is also incorporating Chhath Puja celebrations into its current storyline, with the women of the Virani family participating in the festivities.

Gauri currently plays Nandini Virani, wife of Karan Virani, played by her real-life husband Hiten Tejwani. Ravee Gupta plays Damini Virani, while Munni plays an IPS officer and also Tulsi and Mihir's daughter-in-law.

For the uninitiated, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally premiered on July 3, 2000, and went on to become one of the most popular Hindi television shows of its era.

The first season, centred around Tulsi Virani and the influential Virani family, ran for more than eight years before ending in November 2008.

After a 25-year gap, the show returned with its second season in July 2025. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay returned as Tulsi and Mihir, while several members of the original cast, including Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, reprised their roles.

–IANS

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