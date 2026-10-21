October 21, 2026 3:13 PM हिंदी

Sonam Bajwa celebrates one year of ‘Ek Deewani Ki Deewaniyat’: Most challenging films for me

Sonam Bajwa celebrates one year of ‘Ek Deewani Ki Deewaniyat’: Most challenging films for me

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa celebrated one year of her film ‘Ek Deewani Ki Deewaniyat’ and described it as one of the most challenging yet rewarding projects of her career.

Sharing a note on the milestone on Instagram, the actress thanked audiences for showering the film with love and making it a success.

Sonam shared a string of images with her co-star Harshardhan Rane and filmmaker Milap Zaveri. She captioned the post: “One year of ‘ek deewani ki DEEWANIYAT’ One of the most challenging films for me, but also one of the most rewarding. Thank you all for embracing this film with so much love and making it such a success. Forever grateful!”

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. It was the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.

The film follows a powerful politician who falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride, and heartbreak.

After Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Sonam was then seen in the Hindi film Border 2, an epic war film co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. A sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border.

Set in India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film features the operations of the Indian Armed Forces. The film stars Sunny Deol in the leading role, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The movie also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

The film's narrative is based on five major operations from the India–Pakistan war of 1971, including the Battle of Manawar Tawi, the Battle of Basantar, the Air defence of Srinagar, the Naval engagement involving the INS Khukri, and the enemy's air strikes of the Operation Chengiz Khan.

--IANS

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