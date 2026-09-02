Sonalika Joshi flaunts saree at New York’s Empire State Building

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Actress Sonalika Joshi, best known for playing Madhavi Bhide in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, gave fans a glimpse of her recent memorable New York visit as she posed in a traditional purple sari against the stunning Manhattan skyline.

In the pictures shared on her social media account, Sonalika can be seen dressed in an elegant purple silk sari featuring intricate golden floral detailing. She completed the traditional look with jewellery, a bindi and her hair styled in soft waves.

The actress was seen standing high above New York, with the Empire State Building’s iconic surroundings and the Manhattan skyline visible behind her, smiling for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Six yards of pure Grace at Empire state proud moment.”

The pictures capture Sonalika soaking in what appears to have been a particularly special moment during the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team’s New York visit.

The cast and makers of the popular sitcom had travelled to the US to be part of the Federation of Indian Associations’ (FIA) 44th India Day celebrations.

The celebrations marked India’s 80th Independence Day and were held under the theme “Harmony in Heritage.” The annual India Day Parade took place on August 16 along Madison Avenue in Manhattan, with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team.

The show’s flow featured producer Asit Kumarr Modi along with actors including Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Balwinder Singh Suri and Nitish Bhaluni. The team was seen waving to the crowds and interacted with the Indian diaspora during the parade.

On the professional front, Sonalika has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception, 18 years ago. She has portrayed Madhavi Bhide, wife of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, from the show's first episode in 2008.

The sitcom completed 18 years in July 2026, making Sonalika one of its longest-standing cast members.

–IANS

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