September 24, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

Brad Pitt feels Indie cinema is as strong as in ’90s

Brad Pitt feels Indie cinema is as strong as in ’90s

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt has a different opinion about indie cinema. The actor has said that indie cinema is "as strong as in the ’90s".

The rise of streaming platforms has caused some people to believe that indie cinema is no longer palatable to the audience. However, the actor thinks indie movies are actually thriving in the new landscape.

The 62-year-old actor, who co-founded the production company Plan B Entertainment in 2001, attended the San Sebastian Film Festival recently.

He said at the festival, "I think the current setup has actually been really conducive to independent (films), in a really cool way because more eyes are getting on these projects. It feels even as strong as in the ’90s”.

His opinion was echoed by the ‘Heart of the Beast’ director David Ayer. The acclaimed filmmaker said, "I think there’s new pipelines of discovery out there, new auteurs. We have people coming in off YouTube or the internet, but now we’re seeing what I believe may be the ascent of it, as we find filmmakers in that space, but also as young people matriculate into the industry”.

“They have much different tastes, and they grew up on a different sense of media than we did. So I’m actually very excited about the future and future opportunities and future stories that are going to be told”, he added.

Brad Pitt had said that he is "pretty grateful" for the rise of streaming platforms. The actor claimed that streaming platforms like Netflix have actually helped to improve the overall quality of movies.

--IANS

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