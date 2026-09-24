September 24, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

Olivia Culpo has a thoughtful advice on pregnancy weight gain

Olivia Culpo has a thoughtful advice on pregnancy weight gain

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress Olivia Culpo has a suggestion for all expectant mothers. The actress has urged the expectant mothers to ignore the "noise" about pregnancy weight gain.

The 34-year-old actress is 37 weeks pregnant ahead of giving birth to her and her NFL star husband Christian McCaffrey's 2nd child, and she has told mothers-to-be not to "worry" about getting bigger during pregnancy, because they are taking part in the "most selfless" act.

She shared a video on TikTok. She said, "I want to talk about pregnancy weight gain. I feel like everybody's always so surprised by like, 'Oh my god, she really blows up’. I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am growing a baby. Every time I see that I'm growing, I always think that my baby's growing, and that means that my baby's healthy. There's no need to be worried about pregnancy weight gain. These days, everybody's getting skinny. You're doing the most selfless thing that you could ever do for the best reason ever. A lot of people, including myself, compare, like, 'Oh, this person got so skinny so fast’. You don't know if that person was breastfeeding”.

She further mentioned, “You don't know what that person's supply was like. You don't know what that person's labour was like. The only thing you can control is what you're doing as a mother for your child. Everything else is just noise”.

She went on, "Christian is so in shape and he's just so annoyingly perfect in every single way. Even he says, 'You have to give yourself a year’”.

However, Olivia felt emotional this week while thinking about her upcoming C-section in Los Angeles, because her husband won't be able to stick around due to his NFL commitments.

She added, "Christian is leaving the day I give birth. I'm going for the C-section and then he has to leave that same day. It's the football season. He is playing in San Francisco and I'm giving birth in Los Angeles”.

--IANS

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