September 24, 2026 10:59 PM हिंदी

‘We’ve not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity’: Sammy

‘We’ve not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity’, says West Indies head coach Daren Sammy ahead of their three-match ODI series starting in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo credit: @DarenSammy/X

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (IANS) West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes the upcoming three-match ODI series against India will provide his team with a valuable opportunity to test themselves against the world’s No. 1 side and end their 24-year wait to get the taste of success on Indian soil.

The three ODIs will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, Guwahati on September 30, and New Chandigarh on October 3.

Sammy acknowledged the significance of facing India in their own conditions, saying the series would offer a clear indication of where his side stands in world cricket.

“Playing in India is always a great series to take part in. India being the number one team,” Sammy said in a clip shared by Cricket West Indies ahead of the ODI series against India.

“For us to come out here, it’s been 24 years; we’ve not won a series here in India. So it’s a great opportunity for us as a team to come out here and challenge ourselves and measure up to where we are in the world in one-day cricket,” he added.

West Indies have made progress during the ODI qualification cycle but fell six points short of automatic qualification. They will have to take part in the qualifiers next year. Sammy said the team had come a long way from being significantly behind in the standings. “Starting from where we were back then, which was, I think, 19 or 20 points behind, and accumulating those points, I thought we made a lot of strides in making a claim to automatic qualification,” he said.

The India series will also allow West Indies to assess players ahead of the qualifiers, with Sammy stressing the importance of giving the squad opportunities to perform in different roles. “Heading into the qualifiers in February, our number one focus is continuing to fine-tune the team so that when we go to the qualifiers, we put ourselves in a position to book our ticket to South Africa,” he said.

Sammy highlighted the progress made by the batting unit, with Shai Hope and Keacy Carty forming an important partnership, while other players have also contributed with hundreds. “Our batting has come a long way during this period. Shai Hope is not the only one scoring hundreds. We’ve gotten hundreds from different players,” he said.

The coach also pointed to the return of Alzarri Joseph, who was part of Antigua’s CPL title-winning campaign, while young players including Jewel Andrew are set to get opportunities. “Everybody will be getting an opportunity. Because after that, I think this is probably our last ODI series. It is our last ODI series of the year,” Sammy said.

The West Indies ODI squad, led by Hope, includes John Campbell, who returns after missing the final two ODIs against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. Jewel Andrew replaces Ackeem Auguste, who is recovering after surgery, while Shimron Hetmyer has been rested from the ODI leg and will join the team for the T20Is.

The India tour will continue with five T20Is from October 6 to 17 in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The West Indies squad departed the Caribbean on September 21 and arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on September 23 ahead of the opening ODI.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Trump-Xi warmth leaves hard questions open

Trump-Xi warmth leaves hard questions open

Olivia Culpo has a thoughtful advice on pregnancy weight gain

Olivia Culpo has a thoughtful advice on pregnancy weight gain

'Do not just reduce Kashmir to a geopolitical narrative': Indian researcher calls on global platforms at UNHRC

'Do not just reduce Kashmir to a geopolitical narrative': Indian researcher calls on global platforms at UNHRC

Brad Pitt feels Indie cinema is as strong as in ’90s

Brad Pitt feels Indie cinema is as strong as in ’90s

‘We’ve not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity’, says West Indies head coach Daren Sammy ahead of their three-match ODI series starting in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo credit: @DarenSammy/X

‘We’ve not won a series in India for 24 years; now is a great opportunity’: Sammy

Japan ends China's men's table tennis team reign, Chinese women retain title in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Games: Japan ends China's men's TT team reign, Chinese women retain title

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha hails Seema for ending 16-year wait by winning bronze in women's 10,000m, congratulates relay team on silver in athletics competitions in the Asian games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: P.T. Usha hails Seema for ending 16-year wait, congratulates relay team on silver

Seema Kumari bags bronze in 10,000m, India wins silver in 4x400m mixed relay in athletics competitions at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Seema bags 10,000m bronze, India wins silver in 4x400m mixed relay (Roundup)

18 Pakistani personnel killed in 25 operations across Balochistan, says BLA (File Image)

18 Pakistani personnel killed in 25 operations across Balochistan, claims BLA

Custodial deaths continue to rise in Bangladesh (Representative Image)

Custodial deaths continue to rise in Bangladesh