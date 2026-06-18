June 18, 2026 6:55 PM हिंदी

Sonali Bendre shares her experience of emoting through silences in ‘Raakh’

Sonali Bendre shares her experience of emoting through silences in ‘Raakh’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming series ‘Raakh’, has spoken about emoting through silences for her part in the show.

The actress spoke with IANS after the release of the show, and said that 50% of her work was already done when she walked into the sets of the show.

She told IANS, “I had just superb material to work on. So, quite frankly, 50% of my work was already done. More than 50%, I would say, was already done because they gave me such amazing material to work with. After that, all I had to do was just add a couple of things to it to make it my own. So, thanks to them, it was a great subject matter that was given to me. As of now, I would say that not having dialogues was the easier part for me because earlier in life, you could read the whole page and remember it. But my memory is not what it used to be. So, the fact that I don't have to remember dialogues was actually the fun part for me”.

She further mentioned, “But jokes apart, when there are no dialogues, it is more internalized and that also makes it more real. There is a different struggle with that. And the struggle was that when you internalize it so much, how do you leave it behind? So, this was one character that I did struggle to leave behind on the sets. I did carry it home sometimes and that was scary for me”.

‘Raakh’ is a gripping fictional investigative thriller set in the late 1970s. It traces a crime that sends shockwaves across the nation, and leads to a nationwide manhunt that explores the collision between crime and justice. The series is heavily inspired by the Ranga-Billa case of kidnapping and extortion of siblings.

The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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