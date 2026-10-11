Sonali Bendre on hosting with Munawar Faruqui: ‘Sometimes I forget that I have to host’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre, who has returned as the host of ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ Season 2, said comedian Munawar Faruqui’s humor often makes her forget that she is hosting the show, as she gets carried away enjoying his wit.

The ‘Hum Sath Sath Hai’ actress said she learned a lot from Munawar during the first season and feels more prepared this time around. Speaking to IANS, Sonali recalled sharing the hosting duties with comedian Munawar in the first season and said she often found herself laughing while listening to him.

“In the first season of ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga,' I was hosting for the first time with Munawar, who is such a presentable person, a stand-up comic. Sometimes, I forget that I have to host because I enjoy listening to him and I start laughing. I learned a lot from him, and I think I have prepared a little more in the second season,” she said.

The actress added that she was still finding her feet during the first season but has become more comfortable with the show. “In the first season, I was finding my feet, and I am enjoying it even more,” she said.

Calling ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ an original Indian show, Sonali said its concept celebrates the unique nature of marriages in the country and the many emotions and entertaining moments that come with them.

“It is a home-grown IP, an original show of India. And I feel that ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ is celebrating marriages. Marriage, and Indian marriage, is such a major thing and such a different thing in the world. There are no such marriages like Indian marriages,” she said.

Explaining what makes Indian marriages special, the ‘Sarfarosh’ actess said they bring together a wide range of emotions, celebrations and playful interactions between couples. “In our marriages, there are all kinds of entertainment. There is drama, love, fight, anger, getting angry, celebrating, eating, drinking, dancing, singing. And on top of that, there is also roasting. The girls are teasing the boys, and the boys are teasing the girls.”

Sonali believes the show captures these different aspects of relationships and the lively spirit of Indian marriages. “So all these entertainments and relationships, and the way our Indian marriages are, ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ is a great show like that,” she added.

Reflecting on the response to the first season, Bendre mentioned she was initially unsure how viewers would receive the show. However, the audience's love encouraged the makers to return with another season.

“When we were doing the first season, I didn't know how the audience would like it or not. Now we know that the audience gave us so much love that we are bringing the second season. So we will enjoy this season even more. And I hope that you will enjoy this season even more,” explained Sonali.

The second season features Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari, and Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi. The show premiered on October 10 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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