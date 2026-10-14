Sonali Bendre admits fear of dance as Madhuri Dixit lauds her performance in ‘Humma Humma’

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre revealed that she continues to be afraid of dancing, while speaking with Madhuri Dixit on the grand premiere episode of the quiz reality show, Kon Honar Crorepati.

During the conversation, Madhuri recalled Sonali’s performance in the iconic song Himma Humma, and praised her dancing skills.

Reacting to the compliment, Sonali quipped, “Look who’s saying! I have a request for the Kon Honar Crorepati team: please send me this clip where Madhuri ji is praising my dancing… I want it!”

Madhuri asked Sonali, “You were afraid of dancing, weren’t you? I hear you used to have nightmares about it. So how did you overcome that fear?”

Sonali replied, “I haven’t overcome it to this day. I stopped dancing!”

When Madhuri pointed out, “But you did ‘Humma Humma’!” Sonali responded, “I don’t know how I did it!” Madhuri then told her, “It was amazing!”

For the uninitiated, Sonali made a special appearance in ‘Humma Humma’, composed by A. R. Rahman, from Mani Ratnam’s 1995 film Bombay, starring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala.

The song became a major hit and remains popular among music lovers.

Sonali Bendre, apart from her memorable performance in ‘Humma Humma’ from ‘Bombay’, has featured in many other popular musical numbers, including ‘Cham Cham Karta’ from the iconic marathi movie ‘Aga Bai Arechya. Her dance and the song even after two decades still continues to be extremely popular amongst fans.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit has long been celebrated for her exceptional dancing skills, expressive movements and graceful screen presence.

From the iconic ‘Ek Do Teen’ in ‘Tezaab’, ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ in ‘Beta’ and ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in ‘Khalnayak’ to ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ in ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Maar Daala’ in ‘Devdas’ and ‘Aaja Nachle’ in ‘Aaja Nachle’, the actor has delivered many unforgettable dance performances.

Her collaboration with choreographer Saroj Khan created some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated dance sequences, while her performance alongside Prabhudeva in ‘Que Sera Sera’ from ‘Pukar’ further showcased her versatility.

–IANS

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