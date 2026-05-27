Neha Dhupia dives into authentic chole bhature, seeks blessings at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, on Wednesday, gave fans a glimpse into her soulful Amritsar getaway.

The actress shared a series of pictures from her trip, featuring a visit to the iconic Golden Temple and indulgence in authentic local food.

Taking to her social media account, Neha dropped a carousel of pictures and videos from the trip and captioned the post, “Everything about this trip,” with red heart, folded hands and an angel emoticon.

One of the pictures showed Neha standing near the holy ‘sarovar’ at the Golden Temple with her head covered in a pastel dupatta as she folded her hands in prayer.

Another clip captured the actress excitedly relishing a plate of authentic chole bhature at a local eatery.

In another click, Neha was seen making a playful expression while posing with the Punjabi delicacy.

She also posted a picture of her mother dressed in a bright yellow outfit, posing against a beautiful backdrop.

The actress had earlier visited Vrindavan and also was seen doing ‘seva’.

Talking about Neha Dhupia, on the professional front, the actress began her journey in the entertainment industry after winning the Miss India title in 2002.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Qayamat: City Under Threat’ and later rose to fame with movies like ‘Julie’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, and ‘Tumhari Sulu’.

Over the years, the actress has also made a mark as a television host and reality show judge.

Apart from films, Neha is known for hosting the popular celebrity talk show and podcast ‘No Filter Neha’.

Recently, Neha and her husband Angad Bedi also launched a new couple-based podcast format, where they invite celebrity couples for fun conversations.

On the personal front, Neha tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in a private ceremony in Delhi on May 10, 2018. They are now proud parents to daughter Mehr, born in 2018, and son Guriq, who was born in 2021.

–IANS

rd/