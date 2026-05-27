Failing to qualify for ODI WC hit us hard, don’t want to go through that feeling in T20 WC: Hayley Matthews

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Ten years after the West Indies marked one of the most memorable nights in women’s cricket history, captain Hayley Matthews acknowledged that failing to qualify for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup 'hit them hard', stating the team wants to avoid experiencing such a setback again as the current squad possesses both the quality and confidence to deliver another outstanding Women's T20 World Cup performance.

As the Caribbean side prepares for the upcoming tournament in England, Matthews says the disappointment of recent setbacks has helped shape a more resilient and determined group.

The West Indies endured a difficult stretch in ICC competitions over the past two years. They narrowly missed a place in the final of the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup after a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to New Zealand, before suffering the bigger blow of failing to qualify for the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

"Failing to qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup last year hit us hard. Everyone who was there certainly felt it, and we don’t want to go through a feeling like that again,” Matthews wrote in her ICC column.

"Now we are back at a competition we reached the semi-finals in two years ago, and we have belief. We have matured from the experience of missing out and while we still retain the sting of that recent disappointment, it is matched by the excitement of attending an international showcase and the glow of a decade-old triumph," she said.

The all-rounder, who was part of the West Indies side that stunned Australia in the unforgettable 2016 final at Eden Gardens, feels the present squad possesses greater depth and versatility than the title-winning unit from a decade ago.

“I definitely think that when you look at our team and how players have grown, like Chinelle Henry and some of the other youngsters that we have within the group that are able to make an impact in certain points of the game, I definitely feel that we have a stronger team than we did then. It's about us showing up, having our plans in order and being really prepared. Once we do that, we have a good chance of progressing well,” she added.

Matthews also reflected on the rapidly evolving nature of T20 cricket, admitting she has worked consciously on expanding her batting range to keep pace with the demands of the modern game.

“We are always looking for ways to adapt and keep up with the improving standards around the world. Being able to adapt a lot quicker is something that I've been trying to work on recently, as well as adding more shots to my game that hopefully I have enough confidence to bring out when the World Cup comes around,” she wrote.

Preparation for the tournament will include a tri-series in Ireland involving Pakistan and Ireland, as well as a training camp in England. Matthews believes the exposure to local conditions could prove crucial during the World Cup.

“As a squad, we feel we are familiar with English conditions. The crowds are always really good in those competitions, which leads to a great atmosphere, and we are looking forward to more of the same this summer. In the lead-up to the World Cup, we have a training camp in England, while we are also travelling to Ireland to play in similar conditions in a tri-series, also including Pakistan,” she mentioned.

Despite entering the tournament outside the list of favourites, Matthews believes that could work in the West Indies’ favour, much like it did in 2016.

“It is hard to believe it is 10 years since we lifted this trophy on that famous night at Eden Gardens. I was only a teenager, but that night defines what this team can achieve at its very best. Winning a World Cup is the pinnacle of a cricketing journey, so we certainly take a lot of pride from that experience. Ten years on, it would be great if we could redo a feat like that. It might mean even a bit more in a time like this, where we probably aren't one of the top three or four teams people have pinned to win it. Hopefully, we can prove those people wrong,” the all-rounder said.

The West Indies begin their campaign on June 13 against defending champions New Zealand in Southampton.

--IANS

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