CCPA warns e-commerce platforms over sale of hazardous chemicals

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has initiated regulatory action against several online platforms -- including IndiaMART, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, Dial4Trade and ExportersIndia -- over the unauthorised sale and advertisement of hazardous chemicals and explosive substances, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The action was initiated following inputs regarding the online listing and sale of hazardous and regulated substances on digital platforms, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

The ministry said the substances identified include explosive precursors and hazardous chemicals that may pose serious risks to public safety and national security if sold without adequate safeguards and verification mechanisms.

The regulator has issued notices to the concerned e-commerce entities and online platforms seeking details regarding seller information, licensing compliance, buyer verification mechanisms, quantities sold, import details and applicable regulatory approvals.

During a preliminary examination, the authority observed that several hazardous chemicals and explosive substances being listed or advertised online are regulated, restricted, controlled or prohibited under various laws governing public safety and the handling of hazardous substances.

"The Authority has emphasised that online platforms and intermediaries must exercise due diligence and ensure strict compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements before permitting the listing, advertisement, or sale of such substances," the ministry said in a statement.

Among the hazardous substances under scrutiny are ammonium nitrate, gun powder, picric acid and pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN).

The CCPA has also issued a total of eight notices to various entities in connection with comparable violations involving regulated and potentially dangerous substances.

The authority also convened a meeting with officials of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to review the existing regulatory framework governing hazardous and explosive substances.

In addition, the list of sellers operating on these platforms, as provided by the e-commerce entities, has been shared with PESO for necessary action under applicable laws and regulatory provisions.

--IANS

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