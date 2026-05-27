In big games teams take the back foot under but we played like champions': DK

Dharamshala, May 27 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik praised the team’s strong body language and said his side “played like champions” after RCB produced a dominant all-round display to defeat the Gujarat Titans by 92 runs and reach their second consecutive IPL final on Tuesday.

Speaking inside the dressing room after the emphatic Qualifier 1 victory at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Karthik praised the team’s fearless approach and attacking mindset throughout the contest.

RCB posted a record-breaking 254/5, the highest total in IPL playoff history, before bowling Gujarat Titans out for 162 to secure a comfortable win.

"This was a clinical effort, a professional effort," Karthik told the players after the match. "A one-versus-two playoff game is always a big game, but we played like champions, and I think we can make it happen that day," he added, referring to the upcoming IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad.

Karthik highlighted the aggressive intent shown by the RCB batting line-up from the beginning of the innings, saying the team never allowed the Gujarat Titans to settle into the game.

“The intent from the boys right from the start was outstanding. It started with Venky, Virat, and Dev. As a collective, we maintained the tempo throughout,” he said.

“In big games, sometimes teams take the back foot under pressure. But we made sure we kept pushing forward,” he added.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar led the charge with a breathtaking unbeaten 93 off just 39 balls, and Karthik singled him out for special praise during his dressing-room speech.

“Rajat’s innings was incredible. He led from the front in a pressure game and completely took the bowlers apart,” Karthik said.

The former India wicketkeeper also credited Virat Kohli for setting the tone before the match with his emphasis on body language and intensity.

“Virat spoke before the game about making sure our body language stayed strong, and I think it was as good as it has been in the last several weeks. We had the attitude to get them out, and honestly, we almost sealed the game in the power play itself.”

RCB reduced the Gujarat Titans to 51/5 inside six overs during the chase and never allowed them to recover despite Rahul Tewatia’s fighting 68.

Karthik finally urged the players to enjoy the achievement before turning their focus towards the title clash on Sunday.

“We have another big game in four days’ time, but first let’s enjoy this moment. When we reach Ahmedabad, we’ll focus again,” he said.

--IANS

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