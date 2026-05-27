Eagle Thane Strikers appoint Dhawal Kulkarni as head coach for T20 Mumbai League 2026

Thane, May 27 (IANS) Former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has been appointed as the head coach of Eagle Thane Strikers for the upcoming edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2026.

The franchise made the announcement on Wednesday as they prepare for the new season, scheduled to be held from June 1 to 13 in Mumbai.

A experienced campaigner in domestic and international cricket, Kulkarni is expected to bring valuable knowledge and leadership to the side. The Eagle Thane Strikers had reached the semifinals in the previous edition and will now aim to go a step further under his guidance.

The team also features experienced India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, along with several promising young players.

Speaking after taking over as head coach, Kulkarni said he was enjoying his time with the squad and was pleased with the atmosphere within the team.

“Experience has been great so far, and I am enjoying the time here. Everyone is excited and determined to give their best for the team. We have tried to create an atmosphere where the players can take ownership and play a fearless brand of cricket,” said Kulkarni.

Sharing his plans for the upcoming campaign, the former India bowler added, “Our strategy would be to focus on the preparation and keep things simple. We want to take one game at a time and stay in the present.”

Earlier, Eagle Thane Strikers batter Sairaj Patil had said that the team’s main target this season is to win the title after narrowly missing out on a place in the final last year.

Eagle Thane Strikers will open their campaign against Bandra Blasters in the opening match of the tournament.

The Eagle Thane Strikers squad for the season includes Aditya Vinod Giri, Amartya Raje, Anuj Vinod Giri, Atharav Ankolekar, Ayaan Mohit Jain, Eknath Dinesh Kerkar, Kartik Mithilesh Mishra, Manan Bhat, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Rohan Rajendra Ghag, Sairaj Patil, Shardul Thakur, Shashikant Eknath Kadam, Shashwat Yogesh Jagtap

--IANS

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