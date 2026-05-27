Ravie Dubey-Sargun Mehta host spiritual ‘Sundarkand Paath’ & ‘Satyanarayan Katha’ during ‘Jyestha Maas’

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Television couple Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta recently hosted a spiritual gathering at their home as they organised a ‘Sundarkand Paath' and ‘Satyanarayan Katha' during the auspicious 'Jyeshtha' month.

Videos shared by Ravie on his social media offered glimpses from the devotional ceremony, where family members, close friends and guests were seen engrossed in the divinity of the occasion.

In the videos, a group of kirtankars and bhajan singers could be seen performing devotional songs while seated in front of beautifully decorated idols and framed pictures of Hindu deities adorned with garlands and flowers.

One of the clips showed Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta seated together during the rituals while listening attentively to the prayers and ‘paath’. Another video captured musicians playing harmonium and dholak as devotional songs filled the room.

Ravie, sharing the videos on his social media account, captioned the post as, “Sundarkaand paath & Satyanarayan katha at home during the auspicious jyeshtha maas.”

Talking about the couple, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are among the most loved celebrity couples in the television industry.

Talking about their love story, the duo met on the sets of the popular show ‘12/24 Karol Bagh’ and gradually fell in love while working together.

They tied the knot in December 2013 and have now completed over a decade of marriage together.

Both Ravie and Sargun enjoyed successful acting careers before venturing into production. While Ravi became known for shows like ‘Jamai Raja’ and ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, Sargun made her mark with projects like ‘Phulwa’, ‘Balika Vadhu’ and later became a major star in Punjabi cinema.

The couple recently launched their own production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment, which has backed shows like ‘Udaariyaan’, ‘Junooniyatt’ and others.

Ravi and Sargun were also widely loved for their chemistry on reality television and were runners-up on the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 5’.

Ravie will next be seen in the mythological movie Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi. He will be seen essaying the role of Lord Lakshman.

–IANS

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