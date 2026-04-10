Sonakshi Sinha soaks in calm and greenery, calls it ‘Nature-o-pathy’

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her social media account and treated her fans to a photo dump, in the form of a carousel post.

The actress was seen soaking in calm and greenery amidst nature.

Sonakshi perfectly captured the essence with the caption “Nature-o-pathy.”

Sonakshi shared umpteen number of pictures from her peaceful and happy time amidst nature and greenery.

In one of the pictures, Sonakshi is seen gazing with at the calming blue sky while on another, she is seen sitting on a garden path, cuddling her adorable pet.

The post also features many more close-ups of vibrant flowers, scenic garden views, and golden-hour shots.

As much as the actress likes her peace and calm, she loves her fun and dance time with her husband Zaheer Iqbal as well.

A few weeks ago, Sonakshi and Zaheer were seen grooving on original disco dancer Mithun Chakraborty's tunes.

The couple was seen tapping a foot together on the "Zindagi meri dance dance" track from Mithun's 1987 outing "Dance Dance".

Being his chaotic self, Zaheer started doing his own steps, which prompted Sonakshi to say, "Why can't you dance like a normal human being?".

Sonakshi and Zaheer do not miss even a single opportunity to pull pranks on one another. Their social media account is filled with post of them pranking each other.

The couple who fell in love, reportedly on the sets of their movie Double XL, dated for a few years before they got married in June 2024.

–IANS

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